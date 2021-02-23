Water and other supplies delivered to Easterwood Airport for distribution

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several large military cargo airplanes and a pair of Black Hawk helicopters made a stop Monday at Easterwood Airport to drop off pallets of water and other supplies that will go to communities all across the Brazos Valley.

The American Red Cross is helping to organize and transport the supplies.

“They will go to all seven counties here in the Brazos Valley. I’m going to Burleson County, Leon County, all the outer counties. Most likely to the fire departments or something that the local county emergency manager has set up,” said area American Red Cross Executive Director A.J. Renold.

The state of Texas is using Air Force C-130s, C-17s, and helicopters to deliver more than a million bottles of water across the state. At Easterwood Airport, soldiers from the Texas State Guard and Texas National Guard were on hand Monday afternoon and night to help unload the supplies.

“I’m an Aggie dad myself. I’m really happy to be here in College Station helping,” said Texas State Guard Lt. Col. Michael Russell

A United States Airforce C-130 aircraft from Little Rock Arkansas was co-piloted by an Aggie who is a former member of the Corps of Cadets, authorities said.

To get those supplies to where they’re needed the American Red Cross reached out to area residents who have trucks and trailers to help out.

“We have the Bryan Rotary Club, several members of the Rotary Club who have trucks and trailers are coming out here to help. Several members of the community, Ray Arrington and Tim Harding both donated trucks and equipment to come help take these pallets of water and get them to where they need to go. Just a fabulous opportunity to see everybody come together,” said American Red Cross Board Member Brent Hairston.

Some of that water went to the Anderson Fire Department today. You can pick up water there Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm.

In Burleson County, there will be two distribution sites open Tuesday. They are the Burleson Cowboy Church located at 300 County Road 169 in Caldwell beginning at 9 a.m. and the Beaver Creek VFD off of Mallard Dive in the Beaver Creek Subdivision beginning at noon.

If you are looking for a water distribution site, call 2-1-1 or check with your local fire departments or county Office of Emergency Management to find out if there is one in your area.

