Wickson Creek SUD lifts boil water notice

Residents in the Wickson Creek district have been under a boil water notice since Feb. 17
Wickson Creek SUD boil water notice rescinded(Wickson Creek SUD)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The boil water notice for communities under Wickson Creek Special Utility District has been lifted.

Residents in the Wickson Creek district have been under a boil water notice since Feb. 17, when the severe winter storm forced the utility company to issue the notice.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of  Feb. 23, 2021,” said a statement from Wickson Creek SUD.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Karen Theiss at 979-589-3030 or by email at karen@wicksoncreek.com.

