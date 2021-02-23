Women’s Golf Concludes ICON Invitational

HUMBLE, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s golf team opened its spring schedule with a 13th place effort at the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on Tuesday.

“It felt good to get in our first tournament of the spring,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “We didn’t finish where we wanted to or where we are capable of finishing, but we are going to go home and work on our games. Rhythm is so important, so when we lost practices due to COVID-19 and the winter storm these past couple of weeks it really impacted our flow. Once we get back into routine, the scores will reflect that.”

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (70-71-79—220) produced the best finish for the Aggies, landing tied for 36th in the field. The Spaniard carded a team-high 38 pars and sank six birdies.

Ava Schwienteck (73-76-77—226) birdied a team-high nine holes, and posted the best third round on the team with a 5-over 77. The senior finished tied for 54th.

Amber Park (82-75-78—235) and Stephanie Astrup (74-81-85—240) round out the group in 72nd and 74th, respectively.

The Aggies sank 26 birdies and posted 120 par scores at the ICON.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (FINAL):

Place Team R1 R2 R3 13 Texas A&M 299 302 319 T10 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 70 71 79 T50 Ava Schwienteck 73 76 77 T67 Stephanie Astrup 74 81 78 73 Amber Park 82 75 85

Up Next

The Aggies are slated to travel to Columbia, S.C., to take part in the Gamecock Intercollegiate March 1-2.

