Women’s Golf Concludes ICON Invitational

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUMBLE, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s golf team opened its spring schedule with a 13th place effort at the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston on Tuesday. 

“It felt good to get in our first tournament of the spring,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “We didn’t finish where we wanted to or where we are capable of finishing, but we are going to go home and work on our games. Rhythm is so important, so when we lost practices due to COVID-19 and the winter storm these past couple of weeks it really impacted our flow. Once we get back into routine, the scores will reflect that.”

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (70-71-79—220) produced the best finish for the Aggies, landing tied for 36th in the field. The Spaniard carded a team-high 38 pars and sank six birdies.

Ava Schwienteck (73-76-77—226) birdied a team-high nine holes, and posted the best third round on the team with a 5-over 77. The senior finished tied for 54th.

Amber Park (82-75-78—235) and Stephanie Astrup (74-81-85—240) round out the group in 72nd and 74th, respectively.

The Aggies sank 26 birdies and posted 120 par scores at the ICON.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (FINAL):

PlaceTeamR1R2R3
13Texas A&M299302319
T10Blanca Fernández García-Poggio707179
T50Ava Schwienteck737677
T67Stephanie Astrup748178
73Amber Park827585

Up Next

The Aggies are slated to travel to Columbia, S.C., to take part in the Gamecock Intercollegiate March 1-2.

