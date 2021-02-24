125 new COVID-19 cases, 33 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 125 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 577 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 208 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,287 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

54 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,624 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 202 active probable cases and there have been 3,422 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,072. There have been 179,237 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 90 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 113 percent.

Currently, there are 33 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 581 staffed hospital beds with 70 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 79 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 64 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 34 1,778 1,716 28 3,755 1,146 Brazos 577 17,072 16,287 208 19,768 7,777 Burleson 253 2,189 1,903 33 1,687 615 Grimes 382 3,382 2,940 60 2,058 844 Houston 83 1,538 1,415 40 1,368 897 Lee 260 1,959 1,663 36 1,166 512 Leon 150 1,519 1,333 36 887 447 Madison 148 1,853 1,681 24 711 328 Milam 103 2,295 2,192 37 2,175 1,189 Montgomery 3,111 44,439 21,582 240 52,773 25,110 Robertson 216 1,993 1,743 34 1,491 574 San Jacinto 206 987 757 24 1,905 836 Trinity 60 651 571 20 1,698 596 Walker 299 8,437 8,026 112 4,212 1,780 Waller 81 3,381 3,261 39 3,323 1,245 Washington 451 3,616 3,084 81 5,214 1,323

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 40 new cases and 158 active cases on Feb. 21.

Currently, the university has reported 2,413 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 24, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 192,883 active cases and 2,353,741 recoveries. There have been 2,606,275 total cases reported and 22,581,037 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 41,641 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,146,940 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,422,169 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 6,211,995 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 343,070 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 23 at 3:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

