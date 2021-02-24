Advertisement

Aggies shine on day one of SEC Championships

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Columbia, Missouri -- The Texas A&M men’s swimming team began SEC Championships Tuesday night with 200 medley and 800 free relay competitions at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

The Aggies highlighted the night with two record-breaking trips to the podium. The 200 medley relay team of junior Shaine Casas, senior Tanner Olson, sophomore Jace Brown, and senior Mark Theall started the championships off strong with a trip to the podium and new school record, clocking in at 1:23.28. Casas’ time of 20.61 in the 50 back stands as the ninth-fastest time in the history of the event. 

Casas, Theall, junior Kaloyan Bratanov, and junior Clayton Bobo made it back-to-back podium finishes for the Aggies, lowering the school record in the 800 free relay with a time of 6:11.63. The time stands as the second-fastest time in the nation this season and set a new Mizzou Aquatic Center record. Casas earned his second school record of the night, clocking in at 1:31.28 in the 200 free as the leadoff swimmer. 

The Aggies will return to action Wednesday with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals to follow at 5 p.m. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Top Finishers200 Medley Relay – Shaine Casas, Tanner Olson, Jace Brown, Mark Theall - 1:23.28800 Free Relay – Shaine Casas, Mark Theall, Kaloyan Bratanov, Clayton Bobo – 6:11.63* *denotes first-place finish 

Meet DetailsWednesday, February 249 a.m.              Prelims - Watch | Results5 p.m.              Finals: 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 200 free relay - Watch | ResultsThursday, February 259 a.m.              Prelims - Watch | Results5 p.m.              Finals: 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 400 medley relay - Watch | Results Friday, February 269 a.m.              Prelims - Watch | Results5 p.m.              Finals: 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay - Watch | Results

