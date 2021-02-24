Baylor Scott & White Health continues pushing for more vaccines

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Despite thousands of vaccines being distributed across the Brazos Valley, Baylor Scott & White Health is still waiting to receive more.

Since December, Baylor Scott & White has only received just over 2,000 first and second doses. Baylor Scott & White Regional President Jason Jennings says they’re waiting for the state to send more their way.

“Every week we put in a request for more vaccines and we stand ready with a clinical team to provide those vaccines in our clinics and our hospitals if we’re ever given more,” said Jennings.

Jennings says it’s unclear why they haven’t received more but are approved to be a provider.

“We had to turn in an application and show readiness to be able to store the vaccine and administer it properly,” said Jennings “We’ve checked all those boxes and we stand ready.”

Jennings says still, the Baylor Scott & White Health team are doing what they can to help distribute in places like the Washington County vaccine hub.

“They’ve been able to deliver more than 11,000 vaccines so far. We’ve supported that by providing our vaccinators, clinical folks who can deliver the vaccines as well as clinical teams who can drop that vaccine in the right way to give in the arms of our community members,” said Jennings.

He says once they receive more doses they will start notifying the public but until then people should utilize other resources.

“Get the vaccine any way that you can. We’d love to be able to distribute it and give it to you but we don’t have it to give,” said Jennings “So if you get the opportunity to get it at the Brazos County hub or Washington county or some other means, please get the vaccine I would strongly encourage it.”

Baylor Scott & White Health were one of many that had to close and cancel appointments due to last week’s severe weather. Jennings says to help catch up on missed appointments, clinics opened on Saturday to provide care to more than 1,000 patients.

“It’s unprecedented times because of COVID-19 and then throw an arctic snowstorm on top of that and their [staff] commitment to take care of those that need healthcare is just tremendous and it continues to be that way,” said Jennings.

While hospital occupancy remains high Jennings says they are starting to see fewer COVID-19 patients.

“Continue to do the social distancing, washing your hands, be diligent, it is helping. We’re seeing less covid patients in our hospitals and that’s providing us the ability to take care of those who are sick without covid, do elective surgeries and continue to take care of the Brazos Valley,” said Jennings.

