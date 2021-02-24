Bremond’s season ends with 72-62 loss to Rosebud-Lott

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond boys’ basketball team lost to Rosebud-Lott 72-62 in the Class 2A bi-district playoffs Tuesday night at Eagle Gym in Milano.

JaRay Bledsoe led all scorers with 27 points for the Tigers. Seth Kasowski chipped in 15 points and TJ Grimes added 9 points for Bremond. Landrum paced the Cougars with 26 points and Nathan Truesdale had 13 points. The first half went back and forth. Bremond led at halftime 36-33. Rosebud-Lott rallied to take a 53-47 lead heading into the 4th quarter, and then the Cougars pulled away for the 10 point victory.

Bremond’ season ends in the first round of the playoffs. Rosebud-Lott moves on to play Martins Mill in the area round.

