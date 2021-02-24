Advertisement

Brenham woman killed in two vehicle accident

Investigators said Deissy Grimaldo, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene
(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham woman was killed Saturday in a two vehicle crash on Highway 290 in Washington County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

State troopers say the driver of a Volkswagon Jetta turned into the path of a Toyota Corolla near Shady Acres Lane outside of Brenham on Feb. 20.

Investigators said Deissy Grimaldo, 35, of Brenham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say no one else was hurt in the accident.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Car fire at gas station
Car catches fire at gas station, College Station firefighters contain blaze
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
8 COVID-19 deaths reported, 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

A&M energy expert: ERCOT “did a very good job”
A&M energy expert: ERCOT "did a very good job"
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden on virus deaths, Kerry’s climate crisis
Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County
Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County
Baylor Scott & White Health continues pushing for more vaccines
Baylor Scott & White Health continues pushing for more vaccines
College Station mayor curious about CSU expansion into Wellborn area after historic winter...
College Station mayor curious about CSU expansion into Wellborn area after historic winter weather problems