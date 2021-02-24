Brenham woman killed in two vehicle accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham woman was killed Saturday in a two vehicle crash on Highway 290 in Washington County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

State troopers say the driver of a Volkswagon Jetta turned into the path of a Toyota Corolla near Shady Acres Lane outside of Brenham on Feb. 20.

Investigators said Deissy Grimaldo, 35, of Brenham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say no one else was hurt in the accident.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.