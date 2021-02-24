Advertisement

Burglar caught after reportedly leaving truck at crime scene

James Foster, 35
James Foster, 35(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they arrested an accused burglar after he left his truck at the crime scene.

According to authorities, they responded to a 911 hang-up at a storage business on Burgess Lane on Jan. 12 around 5:30 a.m. They reportedly found a truck stuck in the mud in the middle of the units hitched to a boat trailer.

Officers contacted the trailer’s owner who said no one had permission to take it. They also found several other burglarized units with cut locks.

Police were tipped off when James Foster’s wife tried to report the truck stolen.

After reviewing security footage at a local motel where the two were staying and finding some stolen items in the room, Foster’s story didn’t add up. Police could see Foster and another person unloading items from the truck around 3 a.m. Foster then left with the truck around 4:30 a.m. and the truck never came back.

Foster was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary of a building.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Car fire at gas station
Car catches fire at gas station, College Station firefighters contain blaze
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
8 COVID-19 deaths reported, 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized
James Bernard Dawson has been missing since October 2020.
Authorities looking for Caldwell man missing since October 2020

Latest News

The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
Baylor Scott & White Health continues pushing for more vaccines
Muriel GF Bakery pastries and desserts
Local bakery creates gluten-free, allergen food while employing adults with special needs
Nathan Jones, 35
Wanted man accused of dealing drugs in Bryan
Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County