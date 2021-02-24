Burglar caught after reportedly leaving truck at crime scene

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they arrested an accused burglar after he left his truck at the crime scene.

According to authorities, they responded to a 911 hang-up at a storage business on Burgess Lane on Jan. 12 around 5:30 a.m. They reportedly found a truck stuck in the mud in the middle of the units hitched to a boat trailer.

Officers contacted the trailer’s owner who said no one had permission to take it. They also found several other burglarized units with cut locks.

Police were tipped off when James Foster’s wife tried to report the truck stolen.

After reviewing security footage at a local motel where the two were staying and finding some stolen items in the room, Foster’s story didn’t add up. Police could see Foster and another person unloading items from the truck around 3 a.m. Foster then left with the truck around 4:30 a.m. and the truck never came back.

Foster was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary of a building.

