Burleson County continues to give out water for those affected by the winter weather

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - On Wenesday, water distribution sites remained open for people in Burleson County and surrounding areas. The area has been without running water since the severe winter storm last week.

Earlier this week, the Burleson County Office of Emergency Management received 17 pallets of drinking water from the state of Texas and are distributing it to county residents

Bottled water distribution sites:

- Burleson County Cowboy Church will distribute bottle water from 4:30 to 6 p.m on Feb. 24.

- Snook Fire Station will distribute bottle water from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24.

