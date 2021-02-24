Cold front moves through Wednesday evening ahead of late week rain chances

Wednesday afternoon consisted of a bit more cloud cover, but many peeks of sunshine helped temperatures once again reach for the mid-to-upper 70s and even a few 80s in some spots! After a stretch of spring-like days, cooler air is on the way as a cold front moves through the majority of the Brazos Valley Wednesday evening. The return of a north wind will clear our northern counties by dinnertime with the front pushing through the central Brazos Valley by midnight. The front looks to clear most of the area before it stalls somewhere in southeast Texas, meaning temperatures for the most part are headed for the 50s tonight. A few isolated showers will be possible late Wednesday night, but the bulk of the rain will hold off until Thursday and Friday.

Speaking of the rain, go ahead and plan for a cooler, damp few days to wrap up the workweek. Keep the rain gear handy as an increasing rain chance through the day Thursday will likely lead to widespread showers by Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Depending on the position of the front, afternoon highs look to sit in the 60s for most ahead of a quick rebound back into the 70s as the front retreats back north into the weekend.

Several disturbances roll across the state over the next several days. The majority of the upper level energy looks to sit to our north, so severe weather is currently not expected in our area. In fact, with the bulk of the rain looking to sit on the lighter side, rainfall totals look to range from a few tenths to a half an inch with the activity found over the next few days. Additional showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday ahead of another front that rolls in early next week.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 52. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy, with an increasing rain chance throughout the day. High: 63. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 70% chance for scattered showers. Low: 53. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy, with a 40% chance for scattered showers. High: 66. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

