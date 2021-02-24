College Station mayor curious about CSU expansion into Wellborn area after historic winter weather problems

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station city leaders want to see if they can expand water services with College Station Utilities.

Last week thousands of Wellborn Special Utility District customers lost water, some for days during the historically cold temperatures. Residents were also under a boil water notice for days. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says he wants to see if CSU could assist in the future or provide water service to customers currently being served by Wellborn SUD.

“We’re going to have to really just step back, say, ‘Ok what happened? Could it have been prevented? Are there reasonable steps that we can take as a city to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens?’” said Mooney.

Travis Walker is celebrating no broken pipes or damage from last week’s temperatures in the single digits. He was just turning his water back on at his house after leaving town last week to stay with his parents after his neighborhood started losing power and water.

“Wellborn Water has been very good, reliable, clean healthy drinking water,” said Walker. He said last week was the first time he’d experienced problems.

Some Wellborn Special Utility District Customers lost water last week as the utility saw high demand and issues with rolling blackouts on their system.

”Having conversations with Wellborn Water certainly will be part of that and you know I’m not going to speculate at this time what those steps might be but certainly we have to be concerned about our citizens,” said Mooney.

Stephen Cast, General Manager of the Wellborn Special Utility District wasn’t available for an on camera interview but told us he’s not been contacted by the city on this issue. He said last week’s weather was an extraordinary event and they don’t have plans to change their service area. He said operations are back to normal.

For residents like Walker, they want to know what a service change would look like and how much it would cost.

”It really depends on their rates,” said Walker. “Assuming that everything is the exact same if there was a changeover then I wouldn’t have any complaints about it.”

Other residents told us they’d prefer to stay on Wellborn Water and pointed out CSU had issues of their own last week during the winter storm.

Mooney doesn’t have costs yet for any water service expansion and said it’s in the very early phase of discussion. The city council could make recommendations at Thursday’s council meeting after they are briefed by staff reviewing the impact the winter storm had last week on the city and services.

Wellborn SUD say they have around 9,000 water meters and serve about 27,000 people.

