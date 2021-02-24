Advertisement

Collins putback propels Crocket to Area Round win over Rogers 49-47

Crockett Bulldogs got a tip-in from Jayden Collins with under 10 seconds left to send them to...
Crockett Bulldogs got a tip-in from Jayden Collins with under 10 seconds left to send them to the Area Round of the UIL Playoffs following their 49-47 win.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crockett Bulldogs got a tip-in from Jayden Collins with under 10 seconds left to send them to the Area Round of the UIL Playoffs following their 49-47 win over Rogers Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Collins led the Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points. He had two key rebound putbacks as Crockett advances to face Malakoff following their 74-59 win over McGregor.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the townhomes on Junction Boys Road near N...
College Station police identify victims in Friday night double shooting
Joseph Reyes, 34, was sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual...
Grimes County man sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
533 active COVID-19 cases, 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Officials are investigating a crash between an 18-wheeler and a car early Monday morning
Car, 18-wheeler collide in crash on Highway 6 near Hearne

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis defeats No. 16 Kentucky 6-1 in home opener
Texas A&M Golf
Aggies, Erickson sweep titles at Border Olympics
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Aggies shine on day one of SEC Championships
2021 Brazos Valley high school boys’ basketball playoff pairings & results