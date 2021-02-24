Collins putback propels Crocket to Area Round win over Rogers 49-47

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crockett Bulldogs got a tip-in from Jayden Collins with under 10 seconds left to send them to the Area Round of the UIL Playoffs following their 49-47 win over Rogers Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Collins led the Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points. He had two key rebound putbacks as Crockett advances to face Malakoff following their 74-59 win over McGregor.

