Consol boys’ soccer blanks Brenham 2-0

(KBTX)
By Jarrod Southern - A&M Consolidated boys' soccer and Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Consol Boys Soccer team beat Brenham 2-0 in a district 19-5A matchup against Brenham Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

A sharp save by the Brenham keeper in the opening minute of the game prevented Connor Buche from opening the scoring in the first minute. However with 17 minutes to go in the 1st half Sutton Lake got on the end of a Bryce Marianno freekick to give the Tigers a 1-0 half-time lead.

Mason Crites scored the second goal of the game off of a penalty in the 1st minute after the restart and that’s the way the game ended. Consol is now 2-1-2 in District play.

