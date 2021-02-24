Advertisement

COVID in Context: Which day of the week sees the most reported cases?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is discontinuing weekend COVID-19 case updates.

Now, cases and deaths reported on Saturdays and Sundays will be included in the data reported at the beginning of the business week.

So, far, during the pandemic, which weekday has seen the most reported daily cases, on average, in Brazos County?

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

