Advertisement

Evans pleased with Warren’s debut performance in win over Central Arkansas

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie softball wrapped up the Texas A&M Invitational on Monday and true freshman Bre Warren made her first career start in right field.

The former College Station Lady Cougar standout collected a pair of hits during the 2 nothing win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears including a double.

A&M Head Coach Jo Evans was glad to see some good things happen for the local product and feels that is just the tip of the iceberg for Bre.

“I like what I saw out of her,” said Evans. “I thought she looked very steady and confident in the outfield. She had a couple of routine plays to make and she made those and didn’t look anxious in any way so I like what she showed today and I think she has a bright future ahead of her,” ended Evans.

The Aggies will step back on the field on Friday evening at 5 for a 3 game series against Tulsa.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Crime scene tape was used to set up a perimeter near the townhomes on Junction Boys Road near N...
College Station police identify victims in Friday night double shooting
Joseph Reyes, 34, was sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual...
Grimes County man sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Car fire at gas station
Car catches fire at gas station, College Station firefighters contain blaze
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
533 active COVID-19 cases, 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork says Kyle Field could be at full capacity for the 2121...
Bjork planning on no capacity limits for Kyle Field this fall
Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M comes up short against Abilene Christian
2021 Brazos Valley high school boys’ basketball playoff pairings & results
2021 Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball playoff pairings & results