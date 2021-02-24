Evans pleased with Warren’s debut performance in win over Central Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie softball wrapped up the Texas A&M Invitational on Monday and true freshman Bre Warren made her first career start in right field.

The former College Station Lady Cougar standout collected a pair of hits during the 2 nothing win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears including a double.

A&M Head Coach Jo Evans was glad to see some good things happen for the local product and feels that is just the tip of the iceberg for Bre.

“I like what I saw out of her,” said Evans. “I thought she looked very steady and confident in the outfield. She had a couple of routine plays to make and she made those and didn’t look anxious in any way so I like what she showed today and I think she has a bright future ahead of her,” ended Evans.

The Aggies will step back on the field on Friday evening at 5 for a 3 game series against Tulsa.

