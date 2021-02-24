Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported that four cases of the COVID-19 UK variant have been identified in Brazos County.

The health district was notified of the results by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“According to the CDC, viruses constantly change through mutation and variants are expected to occur over time. The COVID-19 variants appear to spread more easily and quickly, however, the antibodies generated through the vaccine appear to recognize the variants,” said a statement from BCHD.

To help limit the spread of the virus, the public should continue to wear face masks, social distance, wash hands and get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available, according to the health district.

