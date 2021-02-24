Advertisement

Funky electronics chain Fry’s is no more

FILE- In this Oct. 21, 2009 file photo, a small crowd begins to gather outside a Fry's...
FILE- In this Oct. 21, 2009 file photo, a small crowd begins to gather outside a Fry's Electronics store in Renton, Wash. The electronics chain is permanently closing, citing the struggles it faced as a retailer during the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which was in business for 36 years, had 31 stores in nine states. Fry’s Electronics Inc. said it stopped regular operations and began the wind-down process of its business on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fry’s Electronics, the go-to chain for tech tinkerers looking for an obscure part, is closing for good.

The company, perhaps even more well known for outlandish themes at some of its stores, from Aztec to “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” said Wednesday in an online posting that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible to continue.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to post images and memories (good and bad).

The chain was concentrated on the West Coast, but had 31 stores in nine states. It was founded 36 years ago.

The pandemic has done heavy damage to retailers, but Fry’s was already getting hammered by online competition and a battle between heavy-hitters Best Buy and Amazon.com.

Fry’s Electronics Inc. said its operations have ceased and the wind-down of locations will begin immediately. Customers with electronics being repaired in-store store are being asked to pick them up.

The chain’s online presence appears largely to have been shut down.

