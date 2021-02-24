Humidity is back, but bigger rain chances lags behind a bit

Gulf moisture continues to pump back into the Brazos Valley thanks to southerly winds, and will allow the cloud cover to increase through the overnight hours. Lows will head for the upper 50s early Wednesday morning, but as the cloud cover moves in, we’ll likely warm a few degrees by the time you are stepping out the door for a humid morning commute.

Areas of patchy fog will also be a possibility early Wednesday, with a few sprinkles/pockets of drizzle not out of the question. The cloud cover sticks with us through the majority of the day, but peeks of sunshine will be possible through the afternoon hours. We’ll hold onto an isolated chance for a few showers ahead of our next cold front that arrives later in the day Wednesday. As this front attempts to pass through the area, it looks to stall somewhere between B/CS and Houston. As this boundary lingers in the atmosphere, it will serve as a focus for additional showers to develop through the end of the week. Plan for a cool, damp Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s/low 60s, with scattered rain and a stray storm potentially dumping up to an inch, but likely lighter before we start our weekend. The 70s return just in time for the weekend, but with enough moisture hanging around, we’ll keep a daily rain chance in the forecast into next week.

Wednesday: Patchy fog, then mostly cloudy with a peeks of sunshine through the afternoon. 20% chance for isolated showers. High: 76. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Low: 53. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a 70% chance for scattered showers. High: 61. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 50. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

