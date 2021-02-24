Kendra Scott Pop-Up store coming soon to Century Square

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Century Square in College Station will soon be home to a Kendra Scott Pop-Up store.

Century Square announced the news online Wednesday afternoon, confirming the popular women’s jewelry store is signing a short-term lease in one of its storefronts on the property.

“We couldn’t be more excited for you to shop Kendra Scott newest arrivals right here in the square,” said Century Square in a Facebook post.

More details are expected to be soon announced.

