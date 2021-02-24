Advertisement

Lake Bryan reopening Thursday after winter weather damage

The grounds received damage during the winter weather.
The lake and park have been closed after winter weather caused damage last week.
The lake and park have been closed after winter weather caused damage last week.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cleanup is wrapping up at Lake Bryan after the winter storm caused damage at the popular recreation area.

The lake and grounds closed after the historically cold weather last week caused damage around the park. Bryan Texas Utilities says they’ve been working to get the park and lake back open. Temperatures in the single digits and teens last week caused many pipe problems. At least one restroom facility is expected to stay closed for now.

”Just about all of our facilities out here were impacted by the extreme cold weather. Primarily broken water pipes in our restrooms , RV spots and we’ve been out here all this week making repairs, getting things back in order,” said Mike Connor, BTU Senior Energy Accounts Manager

They plan to reopen the lake Thursday morning at 9.

