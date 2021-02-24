Local bakery creates gluten-free, allergen food while employing adults with special needs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a chance you’ve seen Muriel’s GF Bakery allergen-friendly and gluten-free products in several businesses around BCS. However, owner, Muriel Mathieu does more than just create delicious gluten-free and allergen food. Her business is making an impact in the community by employing and training adults with disabilities.

Mathieu started her gluten-free bakery, Muriel’s GF Bakery, in 2018. She creates various breads, pastries, and desserts that can be modified to meet certain dietary restrictions and allergies. In 2020, Mathieu expanded her company to include MOO-LLIONAIRE & CO, where she creates different flavors of shortbread bars that can also be made dairy-free.

In order to make these baked goods, she has help from adults with disabilities who also work at Aquatic Greens Farm. For Mathieu working with these adults makes her feel alive.

“For me it’s fun, said Mathieu. “When I started to work with Roni [one of the adults at Aquatic Greens Farm], she makes [me feel] alive.”

Working with these adults was Mathieu’s inspiration behind creating MOO-LLIONAIRE & CO.

“It’s a win-win,” said Mathieu. “We have good recipes for customers and the adult with disabilities can work and have something to do.”

On Fridays, the bakery hosts a market where the public can come and purchase goods. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 2861 FM 974 in Bryan.

In March the bakery will also be selling cinnamon rolls and kolaches on Wednesdays starting in March.

