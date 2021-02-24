Local utility companies expecting to pay millions more for power used during last week’s storm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities spent about $60 million for power during last week’s storm. Officials say they typically pay only about $3 million per month.

Still, officials stress there won’t be an impact on your bill for February. The fixed rates that BTU and CSU customers pay for power are set by the Bryan and College Station city councils at the start of each budget year.

In an interview on News 3 Now on Wednesday, BTU Executive Director David Werley said BTU has enough money to handle this type of cost.

“Over the years, I know occasionally people will look and see how much money BTU is holding in our fuel account, but it’s for days like this. You have to be able to operate,” Werley said.

BTU calls the fuel account a pass-through account, which is a portion of everyone’s electric rate. That account stabilizes the rate customers see.

Werley says ERCOT sets credit limits, and providers must have the money on hand to buy and sell power on the wholesale market.

“We were fine. We’ve got enough money to handle it, but the financial settlement of what went on last week will take months,” Werley said.

Natural gas prices also spiked last week. Werley said it went from $3 per thousand cubic feet to around $400.

“At the same time, whenever an EEA 3 is declared, the energy in ERCOT, which can be probably $20-25 per megawatt-hour range…it goes up to its market cap of $9,000 and it stays there,” said Werley.

BTU wants to be very clear: any increase customers see in their bills this budget year will not have to do with any changes to power rates. It will be based solely on the amount of customers’ consumption.

“The customer will see very high bills because it was very cold for a very long time, and if they were heating with electricity, it ran pretty much non-stop,” Werley continued. “This is just customer usage and paying for that usage at your normal rate.”

KBTX also reached out to College Station Utilities about their rates. While they have made it clear customers’ bills should not spike excessively from last week’s storm, it is expected to take weeks before College Station is billed by its contract power provider for the entire month of February.

College Station City Councilmembers will be briefed Thursday during their executive session meeting on what is currently known in terms of electricity costs incurred during last week’s storm. Once College Station Utilities has a complete picture of the costs incurred, the city council could take up how to fund budget overages.

