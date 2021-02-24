No. 3 Women’s Basketball Prepares for Final SEC Road Test

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for its final Southeastern Conference road test against the Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. in Coleman Coliseum.

Thursday afternoon’s matchup will be broadcast on SECN+, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app. Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call.

The Aggies (20-1, 11-1 SEC) put their eight-game winning streak and SEC regular season championship hopes on the line Thursday. The Maroon & White has already secured a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, but with a victory will set up a date this Sunday at home against No. 5 South Carolina for the SEC crown.

Texas A&M matched its highest Associated Press Top-25 ranking this week, coming in at No. 3 in the latest installment of the poll. ESPN’s Charlie Creme also has the Aggies as a No. 1 seed in his most recent bracketology, and CBS Sports recognized them as No. 1 in its Feb. 18 power rankings.

The Maroon & White boast the most ranked wins in the country (8) and are second in total wins (20). A&M secured its 16th-consecutive year with 20-or-more wins, despite the shortened regular season. The team is led by Naismith Player of the Year candidate N’dea Jones and Naismith Coach of the Year contender Gary Blair. Jones is averaging a double-double with 12.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native is just 20 rebounds shy of becoming the program’s all-time leader.

Alabama (15-6, 8-6 SEC) is on a three-game winning streak and is 1-5 against ranked opponents this season. The Crimson Tide is led by Jasmine Walker who is averaging 20.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Walker earned SEC Player of the Week honors after scoring a school-record 41 points against Auburn.

The Aggies hold a 9-1 advantage in the all-time series against Alabama and are 4-0 in Tuscaloosa. Last season, the Crimson Tide defeated A&M, 76-63, on senior night behind 24 points and nine rebounds from Walker.