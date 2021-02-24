Advertisement

Officials ask for prayers for N.C. trooper battling COVID-19 in ICU for last 12 days

Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance...
Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance County has been in intensive care for the last 12 days at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill battling the virus.(North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Highway Patrol officials are asking for prayers for a trooper who has been in ICU for the last 12 days battling COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance County has been in intensive care for the last 12 days at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill battling the virus

Brent is currently being treated for pneumonia related to COVID-19 and officials say his wife, Heather, along with his children, Blake, Collin and Emma, have “bravely stood by his side to offer their endless love and support.”

“Brent is a true warrior and is focusing on the fight and not the fright,” Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr. said.

Colonel McNeill is asking the patrol family and the public to join Heather and the entire Montgomery family by uplifting Brent as he continues his fight to overcome the virus.

“Please join me in providing prayers of inspiration and reassurance to the Montgomery family as they carry on with the fight,” Colonel McNeill said. “Continue to keep the entire Montgomery family in your thoughts as each day brings a new healing. Remember, the greatest gift you can give someone is your time, attention and love.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Car fire at gas station
Car catches fire at gas station, College Station firefighters contain blaze
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
8 COVID-19 deaths reported, 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized
James Bernard Dawson has been missing since October 2020.
Authorities looking for Caldwell man missing since October 2020

Latest News

Nathan Jones, 35
Wanted man accused of dealing drugs in Bryan
Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County
Moisture slips back into the area
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 2/24
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails owner Jonathan Jones...
Federal grand jury hearing evidence in death of George Floyd
COVID in Context: Feb. 24
COVID in Context: Which day of the week sees the most reported cases?