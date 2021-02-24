Advertisement

Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies during a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice of Neera Tanden to lead the White House budget office faced new hurdles Wednesday after two Senate committees postponed consideration of her nomination.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee postponed a business meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Tanden’s nomination was on the agenda for the panel, one of two that will vote on Tanden’s bid to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget. The committee did not give a reason for the postponement or announce a new meeting date.

The Senate Budget Committee, which also will vote on Tanden, also postponed its Wednesday meeting.

Tanden’s nomination ran into trouble soon after Biden announced it, and her confirmation was thrown into doubt over the last week as key moderate Republican senators said they would vote against her. That development came days after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he could not support Tanden.

Biden can’t afford to lose the support of another Democrat in the 50-50 Senate as the White House continues to lobby for Republican support for Tanden.

Asked Tuesday about the prospects of Tanden winning Senate confirmation, Biden said, “We’re going to push. We still think there’s a shot, a good shot.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Wednesday that Tanden “is a leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table during this time of unprecedented crisis.”

One unknown is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee who has yet to announce her position on Tanden.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska who could provide the key GOP vote Tanden will need, also has not said which way she is leaning.

Lawmakers have based their objections to Tanden mostly on sharp tweets she sent in the past that caustically criticized both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Tanden worked for Hillary Clinton and leads the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. She is the daughter of immigrants from India and would be the first woman of color to lead the White House budget office.

She has apologized and deleted many of the tweets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Car fire at gas station
Car catches fire at gas station, College Station firefighters contain blaze
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
8 COVID-19 deaths reported, 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
James Bernard Dawson has been missing since October 2020.
Authorities looking for Caldwell man missing since October 2020

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force briefing; FDA says J&J shot prevents virus
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
Lucky to be alive, Woods faces difficult recovery
Her name is Skipper and along with the six legs, she has two pelvic areas, urinary tracts,...
‘Miracle’ puppy Skipper born with six legs, two tails
The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that...
Lowe’s 4Q results surge as people plow money into homes