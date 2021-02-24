Texas A&M comes up short against Abilene Christian

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team lost to Abilene Christian 6-5 Tuesday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies are now 1-3 on the season. ACU improves to 3-1 on the year.

Aggie second baseman Ty Coleman was 1-4 in the game and drove in two runs. Left fielder Bryan Sturges went 1-3 with an RBI. Shortstop Kalae Harrison was 1-4 in the game and drove in a run.

Four Aggie pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts in the game. Chris Weber and Chandler Jozwiak each had five strikeouts.

The Aggies will return to action Wednesday night to face Tarleton State at Olsen Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30.

