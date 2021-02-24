Texas A&M’s Vacherot Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot was named SEC Player of the Week after leading the men’s tennis team to a pair of SEC wins to open league play last week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

The senior won his 18th consecutive SEC match, dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season, with a 2-0 singles week against a pair of ranked foes from Vanderbilt and No. 16 Kentucky. With his win over No. 45 Liam Draxl of Kentucky, the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France native improved to 33-7 all-time in dual matches at home and 19-2 in home SEC matches. The Maroon & White clad right-hander recorded the first dual loss of the season for Draxl, he was 10-0 entering Tuesday’s showdown. Vacherot’s 2-0 week improved his career singles dual match record to 73-18, to move into a tie for fourth place on A&M career singles wins list.

UP NEXT

The Aggies remain at home for a weekend of SEC action as No. 20 South Carolina and No. 11 Florida return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for the second consecutive season. A&M will take on the Gamecocks at 6 p.m. Friday (Feb. 26) and the Gators at 1 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 28).