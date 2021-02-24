Advertisement

Wanted man accused of dealing drugs in Bryan

Nathan Jones is now facing manufacture and delivery as well as marijuana possession charges.
Nathan Jones, 35
Nathan Jones, 35
By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A wanted man is now facing charges for dealing drugs in Bryan after he was arrested Tuesday.

The Brazos County sheriff’s office arrested a fugitive, Nathan Jones, 36, around 2 p.m. at a home on Sierra Court.

While police were taking him into custody, they say he dropped some marijuana and a pipe.

Authorities also searched Jones’ car and found a digital scale, over 60 small plastic baggies, as well as more marijuana and MDMA.

Jones is now facing manufacture and delivery as well as marijuana possession charges.

