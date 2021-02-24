Washington County vaccine hub to receive more doses, scheduling second dose

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County vaccine hub will be receiving more vaccines this week, they announced in a Facebook post.

While they didn’t mention how many doses they will be receiving, they did have information for people who have already gotten their first dose.

In the post, the Washington County Office of Emergency Management stated that if you received your first dose on Jan 18, 19 or 20, you are scheduled to receive a second dose Friday, Feb. 26. The OEM is asking participants to arrive between 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

An automated message will be sent out with this information, but if you have not received your second dose, and your fist vaccination was on Jan. 18, 19 or 20, the OEM says to plan to attend on Friday, Feb. 26.

If you received a first dose on Jan. 26, you are scheduled to receive a second dose on Monday, March 1. The OEM is asking people to arrive at the same time they received their first dose.

An automated message will be sent out with this information, but if you have not received your second dose, and your fist vaccination was on Jan. 26, the OEM says to plan to attend on Monday, March 1.

For those who received a first dose on Feb. 1, the OEM says they are tentatively scheduled to receive the second dose during the week of March 1. But, they said that could change. An automated message of the scheduled date of your second dose will be sent out once the vaccines have been delivered.

The Washington County vaccine hub is at the Washington County Expo, located at 1305 E Blue Bell Rd in Brenham.

SUBHUB UPDATE - Feb 24, 2021 We have finally received word from the state and will be getting vaccines THIS WEEK! If... Posted by Washington County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.