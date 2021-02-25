90 new COVID-19 cases, 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 90 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 635 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 208 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,319 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

64 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,624 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 169 active probable cases and there have been 3,455 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,162 There have been 180,691 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 110 percent.

Currently, there are 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 618 staffed hospital beds with 84 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 81 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 53 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 33 1,790 1,729 28 3,769 1,202 Brazos 635 17,162 16,319 208 20,305 7,939 Burleson 250 2,192 1,908 34 1,709 620 Grimes 398 3,405 2,947 60 2,139 917 Houston 78 1,537 1,419 40 1,359 899 Lee 263 1,983 1,684 36 1,184 519 Leon 153 1,524 1,335 36 934 468 Madison 144 1,849 1,681 24 734 336 Milam 16 2,311 2,295 37 2,184 1,192 Montgomery 3,188 44,579 21,733 242 53,351 26,019 Robertson 215 1,998 1,748 35 1,523 587 San Jacinto 202 990 763 25 1,913 916 Trinity 58 652 573 21 1,727 628 Walker 281 8,447 8,053 113 4,272 1,853 Waller 78 3,392 3,275 39 3,371 1,443 Washington 454 3,627 3,092 81 5,228 1,409

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 12 new cases and 126 active cases on Feb. 22.

Currently, the university has reported 2,583 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Feb. 25, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 185,190 active cases and 2,368,008 recoveries. There have been 2,613,792 total cases reported and 22,662,805 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 41,980 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,198,527 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,489,259 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 6,319,195 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 343,573 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 24 at 3:55 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.