Advertisement

Aggies close out homestand with 8-7 10 inning win over Tarleton State

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team let a two-run lead slip away in the 9th inning and then responded in the bottom of the 10th with two outs to pick up an 8-7 win over Tarleton State Wednesday night at Olsen Field.

With the game tied at 7 in the 10th, Jordan Thompson singled to left driving in Mikey Hoehner with the winning run in the 8-7 decision. The victory kept the Aggies from suffering back-to-back losses for the second time in the young season.

Will Frizzell hit a pair of home runs in the game and also scored a run.

Texas A&M (2-3) will take on Baylor in their opening game of the Round Rock Classic on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Dell Diamond.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Car fire at gas station
Car catches fire at gas station, College Station firefighters contain blaze
Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
8 COVID-19 deaths reported, 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

Casas Defends SEC 200 IM Title On Day Two
Casas Defends SEC 200 IM Title On Day Two
Aggies close out homestand with 8-7 10 inning win over Tarleton State
Aggies close out homestand with 8-7 10 inning win over Tarleton State
Normangee runs past Hearne with 68-56 quarterfinal win
Normangee runs past Hearne with 68-56 quarterfinal win
College Station advances in Class 5A playoffs