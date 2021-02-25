Aggies close out homestand with 8-7 10 inning win over Tarleton State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team let a two-run lead slip away in the 9th inning and then responded in the bottom of the 10th with two outs to pick up an 8-7 win over Tarleton State Wednesday night at Olsen Field.

With the game tied at 7 in the 10th, Jordan Thompson singled to left driving in Mikey Hoehner with the winning run in the 8-7 decision. The victory kept the Aggies from suffering back-to-back losses for the second time in the young season.

Will Frizzell hit a pair of home runs in the game and also scored a run.

Texas A&M (2-3) will take on Baylor in their opening game of the Round Rock Classic on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Dell Diamond.

