Aggies host Tulsa for weekend series

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies welcome the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to the friendly confines of Davis Diamond for a three-game series beginning Friday, Feb. 26.

Friday’s game is slated to begin at 5 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday’s contests scheduled for a 1 p.m. and 11 a.m. first pitch, respectively.

The Maroon & White enter the weekend holding a 3-2 record after their performance in the Texas A&M Invitational. Haley Lee led the team in the batter’s box with her four home runs and eight RBI. Shaylee Ackerman belted her first career home run along with Makinzy Herzog tallying two of her own.

In the circle, four Aggie pitchers saw action. Kayla Poynter threw for six shutout innings, recording seven strikeouts and picking up a win. Grace Uribe tossed 10.1 innings, handing out 13 strikeouts on four hits. Herzog compiled 14 innings of action and 16 strikeouts, while Kelsey Broadus made her debut and picked up a save. The staff combined for three shutout victories on the weekend.

Tulsa concluded the abbreviated 2020 season with a 13-11 finish. The Golden Hurricane are led offensively by Alexis Perry and Sarah Briers. Perry paced the team with a .318 batting average, on 21 hits and 15 RBI. Briers recorded 14 hits and two home runs to help cement a .241 batting average. In the circle, Samantha Pochop compiled a 4-2 record and 0.87 ERA in her 51.2 innings of work.

All three games this weekend will be streamed on SEC Network+. Radio broadcasts can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app for all three Texas A&M games this weekend. Search “12th Man Mobile” inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets will be reserved seats sold in pods of two. Tickets are $10 each plus applicable fees. Everyone regardless of age must have a ticket. Tickets will only be sold online at www.12thman.com/tickets.

Sports pass holders must present their Texas A&M student ID at all venues for entry (except at free events such as tennis, equestrian and swimming and diving), and admittance will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis depending on availability under the reduced capacity restrictions.

Note: Because student seats are limited under reduced capacity restrictions, having a sports pass will not guarantee entry to each event. If a venue reaches capacity prior to your arrival, Texas A&M Athletics will be required to cease admittance at that time.

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provided assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in the removal from the venue.

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Softball for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Davis Diamond as safe as possible.