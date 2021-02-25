All of Women’s Basketball Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The entire Texas A&M women’s basketball team was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league announced on Thursday.

The Aggies have used their platform in many different ways this offseason and during the 2020-21 campaign.

On June 11, 2020, the women’s basketball team helped organize and took part in a Unity Walk after the death of George Floyd. Senior captain Ciera Johnson spoke at the demonstration to all in attendance. Johnson also became the vice president and founding member of the B.L.U.E. print at A&M. The organization stands for Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence – and is a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice.

The team also took to social media to encourage individuals to vote in their local and national elections. The Aggies created videos and put out statements in order to use their platform to help inform people of the importance of exercising their right to vote.

On October 23, 2020, the team organized a blood drive with the American Red Cross with the purpose of boosting donations for individuals fighting sickle cell anemia. Throughout the pandemic donations had become scarce, and the team wanted to help the cause. During the drive at Reed Arena, enough donations were given to save 133 lives and the team surpassed its donation goal by 115%. Many players and coaches gave blood, as well as A&M staff members, students and Bryan-College Station residents.

Sophomore Jordan Nixon was instrumental in organizing the blood drive. She has also helped women’s support group made up of local professionals to help her and her teammates develop their voices for the future.

Against LSU on Feb. 4, 2021, the team dedicated the game to their “Why”. Each player and coach wore shoes that had illustrations on them describing their “Why”. The cause ranged from black lives matter, family, indigenous injustice in Australia, diabetes awareness, women’s rights, gun violence and LGBT rights. The shoes were shown on SEC Network, as well as the Texas A&M women’s basketball social media platforms.