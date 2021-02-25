A&M energy expert: ERCOT operators “did a very good job”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four members of the board of directors for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) resigned today. A fifth board member is expected to resign imminently. It all comes in the wake of last week’s severe winter storm that forced ERCOT to enact rolling blackouts to prevent a system-wide failure. ERCOT officials said Texas’s power grid was less than five minutes away from complete collapse when the rolling blackouts began.

ERCOT board members had come under fire last week when it was reported that some did not reside in the state.

But Texas A&M electrical engineering expert, Don Russell says that it’s “fairly normal” for a utility oversight organization to have non-resident officers.

“We need to find the best people in the country who have the right skill sets to run ERCOT,” Russell said, “and whether they’re Texas citizens or not, I think is frankly not a big issue.”

He said it wasn’t his place to assign blame or decide if it was the right move. But he says limiting possible candidates to fill the position to only those who live in Texas would be a “mistake.”

Gov. Greg Abbott praised the resignations saying the organization lacked preparedness and transparency. But other lawmakers like Texas congressman Lloyd Doggett are calling for more accountability from both Gov. Abbott and former Gov. Rick Perry. Russell says ERCOT operators are not to blame.

“We need to be praising the ERCOT operators that were on duty during the period when load was going up and generators were falling offline,” Russell said, “frankly those operators saved Texas from an absolute total blackout.”

He says if a total blackout were to have happened, it would’ve been a total disaster. Russell says a total blackout would have cut power for all Texans for much longer than the rolling blackouts lasted. Energy experts say a total blackout caused by a system-wide failure could have taken weeks to months to restore power for all Texans.

Russell explains that the investigations into ERCOT should focus on the organization’s authority to enforce standards for generators and whether or not they should have sounded the alarm for more winterization preparation.

But Russell adamantly believes that any claims, like the ones being made by some state lawmakers, blaming renewable energy for the rolling blackouts are erroneous.

“I don’t believe that we should blame wind at all,” Russell said, “I don’t think it’s appropriate to blame any renewable, whether wind or solar, for this. We need all of that diversity we can get.”

He says ERCOT expected wind would not be a major source of energy during the winter storm. Russell says gas-powered energy generation was the main culprit. He says 60% of Texas’s energy generation normally comes from fossil fuels. He says when those gas-powered generators went offline, that was what caused the “big problem.”

“There should’ve been winterization in place for the gas plants as well as the gas sources,” Russell said, “we have to always consider the fact that the wind can stop blowing on its own. If we had, we wouldn’t have had this chaotic situation we just went through.”

He says gas-powered and nuclear generators are controllable sources of energy that we can increase and decrease production levels for but that’s not true of renewable energy. Russell explains that wind-generated energy is used because it’s relatively cheaper than other energy sources, but that it can’t be relied upon for a major source of energy production.

“There were reports,” Russell says, “as to things that could be done to weatherize plants in Texas.”

He’s referring to the joint report from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation that recommended more winterization for energy generators back in 2011. Russell says he won’t place blame on any specific person or organization but notes that only some of the recommendations in those reports were actually implemented.

He says the biggest misconception about the entire situation is that ERCOT does not own any of the generators in Texas.

“We have to realize though that the generators of electric power in the state are, for the most part, independent entities,” Russell said.

He says ERCOT itself only dispatches the energy created and works to balance the grid. Russell says that because ERCOT does not own the generators, they cannot control what level of winterization each generator has. Texas has no laws requiring at least some level of winterization for power generators. He says there needs to be at least some requirement either through the state legislature or through federal regulation to ensure there is winterization in the future.

But the winterization of existing facilities is likely to be costly and Russell says some of those costs could be passed on to customers.

“Someone has to pay for it,” Russell said, “and that probably means rates will have to go up.”

He says it’s unlikely that the state legislature would approve measures to pay for the winterization of privately owned generators. He says rate increases will likely depend on how much winterization a given plant will need. The next decision will be up to whatever agency decides to enact enforcement laws or regulations to do a cost-benefit analysis to determine how much winterization should be the minimum requirement.

Energy experts said that in some cases, retrofitting plants to withstand cold could be extremely difficult and expensive in Texas. However, they say integrating winterization into new infrastructure and generators would add little cost.

But Russell says that existing generators and infrastructure would also have to be winterized, at least to some degree, to prevent similar problems in the future.

“Every new generator should be winterized,” Russell said, “but you’re gonna have to go back and do it to some of the other plants if you’re expecting to avoid this same thing happening, say, next year.”

Don Russell is a distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering at Texas A&M University. He is a Regents Professor with the University and holds the Harry E. Bovay, Jr. Chair. He’s a member of the National Academy of Engineering with research interests in electric power engineering, power systems diagnostics, forensic engineering, and engineering ethics.

