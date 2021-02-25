Advertisement

Bryan house fire displaces three residents

Three pets living in the home died in the fire.
A house fire late Thursday morning displaces three residents.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters responded to a house fire on the 600 block of E 28th Street Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m.

According to fire officials, there were flames visible from the attic when firefighters arrived on scene. They say the blaze started on the second story of the home and eventually involved the entire structure.

Crews contained the fire just after noon. Officials confirm a dog, a cat, and a lizard died in the fire, but no one else was injured. Three residents have been displaced as a result of the damage to the home. The Red Cross was contacted to assist.

Fire officials are still working to determine what started the fire. No word on if the home will be condemned as a result of the damage.

