Casas Defends SEC 200 IM Title On Day Two

Columbia, Mo. – The Texas A&M men’s swimming team continued competition Wednesday night at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The Aggies highlighted the evening with their third trip of the week to the podium and another relay record-breaking performance. The Maroon & White currently sit in fifth with 382 points.

During the second race of the night, junior Shaine Casas defended his title in the 200 IM, clocking in at 1:39.26 to secure first. Junior Kaloyan Bratanov led three more A&M finalists finishing seventh with a time of 1:44.29. Freshman Vincent Ribeiro and sophomore Jace Brown each recorded personal-best times, clocking in at 1:45.33 and 1:46.33, respectively.

Seniors Tanner Olson and Mark Theall were key point-earners for the Aggies. Olson led three Aggies in the 50 free with a top-15 finish (19.72). Theall got finals started with a sixth-place finish in the 500 free in a time of 4:15.57.

The 200 free relay team of Casas, Olson, Bratanov and Theall lowered the school record clocking in at 1:16.37, good for fourth to close out day two.

The Aggies will return to action Thursday with prelims beginning at 10 a.m. and finals to follow at 6 p.m.

Top Finishers

500 free – Mark Theall – 4:15.57

200 IM – Shaine Casas – 1:39.26*

50 free – Tanner Olson – 19.72

200 free relay – Shaine Casas, Tanner Olson, Kaloyan Bratanov, Mark Theall – 1:16.37

*denotes first-place finish

Meet DetailsThursday, February 2510 a.m. Prelims - Watch | Results6 p.m. Finals: 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 400 medley relay - Watch | Results Friday, February 2610 a.m. Prelims - Watch | Results6 p.m. Finals: 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay - Watch | Results