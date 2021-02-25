College Station advances in Class 5A playoffs

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls basketball team beat Kingwood Park 58-37 Wednesday night in a Class 5A quarterfinal playoff game at Lake Creek High School.

Jaeden McMillin led College Station in scoring with 17 points. Aliyah Collins scored 14 points for the Lady Cougars. Na’layjah Johnson finished with 10 points.

College Station advances to face Richmond Foster in a regional semifinal game Friday night at the Merrell Center in Katy. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.