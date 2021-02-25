District 17 Rep. Pete Sessions addresses concerns following historic winter storm

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - Congressman Pete Sessions said he is working privately to bring much needed water to those in need in District 17.

Thousands of people have been without access to clean drinking water for nearly a week following severe winter weather Feb. 14-18. Sub-freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on pipes and extended power outages impacted water treatment facilities across the state. Sessions, newly elected to District 17, toured his district over the weekend.

“That’s the way you do business in Texas. You can do things over zoom, and you can do things over the phone, but I think it’s better when you do business face-to-face,” said Sessions.

The republican, who represents most of the Brazos Valley, believes the response to this disaster is a state issue, not a federal one. Still, he’s doing everything in his power to help those in need. That includes using his personal connections to bring bottled water to the area.

Leon County Judge Byron Ryder invited Sessions to tour his county and see the damage first-hand. The congressman’s visit on Feb. 20 wasn’t as well received by all. Buffalo Mayor Jerrod Jones expressed frustration with Ryder and Sessions about the optics of the visit.

“I told him what I needed. I needed back-up generators for my water system, and I needed bottled water for the people,” said Jones.

“I told him, ‘don’t bring him here for a photo op’,” he continued. “If he’s not coming with some supplies that we need or something, just don’t come.”

Still, Sessions showed up in Leon County, as evidenced by a photo posted to his Facebook page including the county judge and Jones.

Jones commented on the photo, expressing his frustration at the visit.

“If you’re not coming to help, don’t come. That’s my deal. In the small communities, we often get overlooked because we don’t carry the votes. We don’t have a big voter turnout. I think they’ve lost touch with reality, the bigger politicians, the Congressmen, and the Senators. It’s more about bickering and fighting amongst themselves than actually being concerned about what’s going on here in the small towns,” said Jones, in an interview on Feb. 23.

Sessions understands the frustration and exhaustion many are going through.

“That’s why I had some 6,800 bottles of water delivered to [Judge] Byron Ryder on Sunday afternoon. Well before I knew that this was a real problem that the mayor had, I tried to be a part of the solution,” said Sessions.

Judge Ryder said he is grateful for the visit and the water. In the past, this was the kind of help that Ryder said they have had to continuously beg for.

“Whether he’s there for a photo op or not, that really doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of ‘I need to help’ if that’s what it takes to get the help and that’s what I’m gonna do,” said Judge Ryder.

Jones says he hopes that leadership can see what is going on in these communities and really invest in the people they represent.

“I hope out of all this that they will come to visit with us, and come see us,” said Jones. “Come talk to the people in the small towns and deal with these small-town issues.”

Sessions said that taking photos is a part of telling the story of the damage, and was not to put on a show.

