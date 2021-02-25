From the Ground Up: Ranchers recovering from devastating cold

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Through drought, flood, or historic cold, living in agriculture, you learn to be prepared for just about anything.

Last week gave us weather we don’t normally see. But it was the everyday type of work that was needed from ranchers to ensure we can keep eating every day.

“Monday morning I’m not too sure I wasn’t the only one to come out of Bryan/College Station,” says Joe Wilder, laughing, as he recalled the first round of snow that came through early last week.

Wilder has been a farmer and rancher for more than sixty years. When he recalls cold spells of decades past, the years seem to blur.

“Those are not gonna stick in our mind like this one, because they were shorter and not as devastating as this one.”

Historic cold, coupled with a massive failure in the state power grid, left ranchers scrambling day and night to save their cattle.

“Couldn’t just sit in the house, we had to feed every day. It was it was pretty devastating,” he recalls.

“Every day it sure got old, and it sure got cold.”

Every Texan felt Wilder’s words, and few could describe it better.

“I’ve never seen a baby calf with two inch icicles hanging off of them,” Wilder says. “At one point, I had three in my pickup, trying to warm them up and dry them out. And I did. Out of the three I did save two of them; one of them died the next day.”

Ranchers around the state were not able to stay inside. Many depleted their feed reserves in order to keep their animals warm and fed, getting creative in order to keep them warm, and alive, while they could.

“ [It is] pretty devastating when you work that hard every day, and you still lose some of them,” says Wilder. “After all these years you realize you are gonna lose some, but it’s still hard... hard to accept.”

In cold, drought, flood, or whatever mother nature brings, Wilder says they will be ready for the next challenge.

“From the cattle standpoint we’re going to survive, it’s just going to hurt at the end, and we’ll compensate somehow and make it. It’s one of those deals after you’ve been in it for so long, you’re going to compensate and make it. We’ll make it work.”

