Health official says his level of concern hasn’t changed after UK variant detected locally

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was just a matter of time. That’s what the Alternate Health Authority of the Brazos County Health District Dr. Seth Sullivan says about the more contagious UK variant of the coronavirus detected in Bryan-College Station.

The health district announced Wednesday that the Texas Department of State Health Services identified four cases of the COVID-19 mutation in Brazos County. The positive cases were confirmed between January 27 and February 7, according to Sullivan.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Sullivan said. “We’re reporting four cases. There’s more than that, there’s no doubt about it. These variants, that’s what they do. As long as there’s virus that’s replicating, we’ll see variations.”

The health district says all four patients, two in Bryan and two in College Station, have experienced mild symptoms with no required hospitalizations. Sullivan says he’s no more worried about the county’s battle with the virus than he was yesterday.

“I don’t know that I’m that much more concerned than just what we’re concerned about already,” Sullivan said. “We’re concerned about stopping this virus. We’re concerned about getting everybody vaccinated, and we have a lot of work to do there. We wouldn’t expect this to be a whole brand new ballgame, might be the way of saying it.”

Experts say the vaccines we have now are still proving effective in neutralizing the UK variant.

“Luckily, from the data we have seen, the vaccines that we have created will be effective against some of the newer variants that we’re seeing,” St. Joseph Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kia Parsi said. “The quicker we vaccinate people, the less opportunity for that virus to mutate and create other variants.”

Sullivan says we can look at the country where this variant originated and expect a similar experience.

“The UK has been able to control it and done a very good job of vaccinating its population, and is now talking about responsible opening,” Sullivan said.

Other variants of COVID-19 will find their way here as well, Sullivan says. There are concerns vaccines are not quite as effective against the South African and Brazilian variants.

Both Sullivan and Parsi say new mutations the world hasn’t seen yet will also form the longer and more frequently transmission continues.

“If [the variants] have an advantage, they’ll take advantage,” Sullivan said. “That’s why the message is and continues to be stopping its transmission. More importantly, though, is to be on the lookout for other variants that come and could potentially have a larger public health impact in that they evade the vaccine or the natural immunity that we’ve been working so hard to acquire.”

“The other measures that we’ve done with social distancing, restricting our access to other individuals, and wearing masks, that also helps decrease the spread, which in turn will decrease the chances of variants developing,” Parsi said.

Sullivan says the health department identified six contacts with the variant here, and they all tested negative. There are at least 60 confirmed cases of the UK strain in Texas.

