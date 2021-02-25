Advertisement

Iola’s Morgan signs Acrobatic Tumbling & Cheer scholarship with ETBU

Iola High School cheerleading sponsor Traci Mabry announced a school first on Thursday...
Iola High School cheerleading sponsor Traci Mabry announced a school first on Thursday afternoon with Baylei Morgan accepting an Acrobatic Tumbling and Cheer scholarship to East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola High School cheerleading sponsor Traci Mabry announced a school first on Thursday afternoon with Baylei Morgan accepting an Acrobatic Tumbling and Cheer scholarship to East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

Bailey played volleyball and basketball for the Lady Bulldogs and also cheered when she wasn’t competing. She plans on majoring in marketing.

