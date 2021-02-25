Iola’s Morgan signs Acrobatic Tumbling & Cheer scholarship with ETBU

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola High School cheerleading sponsor Traci Mabry announced a school first on Thursday afternoon with Baylei Morgan accepting an Acrobatic Tumbling and Cheer scholarship to East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.

Bailey played volleyball and basketball for the Lady Bulldogs and also cheered when she wasn’t competing. She plans on majoring in marketing.

