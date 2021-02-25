Lady Cougars post historic shutout against Katy Paetow

Since its inception in 2012, the College Station Lady Cougar soccer team has emphasized defense. Wednesday night was no exception, as the Lady Cougars held Katy Paetow scoreless in a 8-0 victory.

This game was the 227th in school history, and remarkably it marked the 150th shutout for the program or a whopping 66% of the games in their nine seasons.

Wednesday’s win moves the Cougs to 7-1 in district play and 12-3-2 overall. Early in the match, Kelsey Slater broke down the right side and sent a cross into the box where Anna Kjervfe scored to give the Cougs a 1-0 lead.

At the 25:22 mark of the first half, Shaley Lewis put the Cougs up 2-0 with her first goal of the match. Five minutes later, birthday girl Simmy Ghosh slid the ball between two defenders to Lewis who beat the goalie to the far post to put the Cougs up by three.

The Cougars scored three goals in the last six minutes of the half, one by Sarah Del Rio and two by Lewis to take a 6-0 lead into intermission. Adi Palacios picked up two assists in the last few minutes of the half. Ten minutes into the second half, Del Rio played a ball out wide to Slater who beat a defender before sliding a ball to Lewis just inside the box.

Lewis scored to put the Cougs up 7-0 and to give her five goals on the night. Ghosh scored with 20 minutes left to put the Cougs up 8-0. Keira Herron and Emily Hord combined for the shutout in goal.

The next action for the Cougars will be Friday at Cougar Field against Magnolia West.