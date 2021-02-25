Advertisement

Lady Cougars post historic shutout against Katy Paetow

(KBTX)
By Stoney Pryor / College Station Lady Cougar Soccer
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Since its inception in 2012, the College Station Lady Cougar soccer team has emphasized defense.  Wednesday night was no exception, as the Lady Cougars held Katy Paetow scoreless in a 8-0 victory. 

This game was the 227th in school history, and remarkably it marked the 150th shutout for the program or a whopping 66% of the games in their nine seasons. 

Wednesday’s win moves the Cougs to 7-1 in district play and 12-3-2 overall.  Early in the match, Kelsey Slater broke down the right side and sent a cross into the box where Anna Kjervfe scored to give the Cougs a 1-0 lead. 

At the 25:22 mark of the first half, Shaley Lewis put the Cougs up 2-0 with her first goal of the match.  Five minutes later, birthday girl Simmy Ghosh slid the ball between two defenders to Lewis who beat the goalie to the far post to put the Cougs up by three. 

The Cougars scored three goals in the last six minutes of the half, one by Sarah Del Rio and two by Lewis to take a 6-0 lead into intermission. Adi Palacios picked up two assists in the last few minutes of the half.  Ten minutes into the second half, Del Rio played a ball out wide to Slater who beat a defender before sliding a ball to Lewis just inside the box.

Lewis scored to put the Cougs up 7-0 and to give her five goals on the night. Ghosh scored with 20 minutes left to put the Cougs up 8-0.  Keira Herron and Emily Hord combined for the shutout in goal.   

The next action for the Cougars will be Friday at Cougar Field against Magnolia West.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Car fire at gas station
Car catches fire at gas station, College Station firefighters contain blaze
Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
8 COVID-19 deaths reported, 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

Casas Defends SEC 200 IM Title On Day Two
Casas Defends SEC 200 IM Title On Day Two
Aggies close out homestand with 8-7 10 inning win over Tarleton State
Aggies close out homestand with 8-7 10 inning win over Tarleton State
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies close out homestand with 8-7 10 inning win over Tarleton State
Normangee runs past Hearne with 68-56 quarterfinal win
Normangee runs past Hearne with 68-56 quarterfinal win
College Station advances in Class 5A playoffs