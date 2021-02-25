Advertisement

Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.(CNN, Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) - Police say a man was shot and two small French bulldogs he was walking were stolen.

The dogs belong to singer and actor Lady Gaga.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to help the dog walker Wednesday.

He is reportedly recovering in the hospital.

Police say the suspects got away in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan.

A source close to Lady Gaga says the singer is offering a $500,000 reward for her dogs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County
Nathan Jones, 35
Wanted man accused of dealing drugs in Bryan
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
125 new COVID-19 cases, 33 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Wellborn Water customers had issues last week during the historic winter storm.
College Station mayor curious about CSU expansion into Wellborn area after historic winter weather problems
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Judge bans enforcement of Biden’s 100-day deportation pause

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
90 new COVID-19 cases, 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized
File image
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Chief: Capitol Police were ready for trouble, but not a riot
Shelter in place issued after gunfire reported in College Station apartment complex
Shelter in place issued after gunfire reported in College Station apartment complex