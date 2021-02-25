Advertisement

Local hospital cutting down on open heart surgeries with new procedure

Under this new technique patients often leave the hospital the next day
Doctors perform a TAVR procedure
Doctors perform a TAVR procedure(Baylor Scott and White)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Going under the knife can be scary, especially when doctors are working on your heart. But there’s a new procedure that’s cutting down recovery time from weeks to days.

Baylor Scott & White is the only hospital in the area that does TAVR, or transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

“We enter through the artery in the leg and going up through the aorta and over the aortic arch we can enter the aortic valve and replace it, delivering it with just a catheter,” said Dr. William Todd Gray.

The whole thing takes about half an hour, instead of 3 to 4 hours for open-heart surgery. Baylor Scott & White performs about two or three of these a week and they are on pace to perform over 100 this year. A lot of times, patients walk out of the hospital the next day to begin their recovery.

Doctors are fixing something called aortic stenosis, usually in older patients. Your heart valve can get clogged up as you age which stops your heart from pumping as much blood as it should. You might not notice the signs at first.

“Shortness of breath when they do normal activities or higher-level activities. That worsens with symptoms in lower activities limiting their ability to activities like cooking, bathing, or just hanging around the house,” said Gray.

Doctors say if you’re concerned, it’s always a good time to schedule a checkup. Click here to see if you’re at risk for heart disease.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Car fire at gas station
Car catches fire at gas station, College Station firefighters contain blaze
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
Four cases of COVID-19 UK variant reported in Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
8 COVID-19 deaths reported, 35 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

“Tragic does not even begin to describe” the suffering Texans endured, Abbott said Wednesday...
Gov. Greg Abbott, in statewide address, promises answers on winter weather disaster
Scattered rain will move across portions of the Brazos Valley Thursday, Friday, and into the...
Wednesday’s cold front leads in a cooler and soggy end to the workweek
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 2/24
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 2/24
A&M energy expert: ERCOT “did a very good job”
A&M energy expert: ERCOT "did a very good job"