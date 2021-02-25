Madison County deputy arrested on family violence charges

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been released from jail on bond after being arrested on family violence charges.

David Myers, 27, is charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Myers was arrested Feb. 2 at a hotel in Webster in Harris County.

Officers with the Webster Police Department were called to the hotel for allegations of family violence.

Authorities say Myers has been placed on leave without pay pending the results of multiple investigations, including an independent review by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bobby Adams says that investigation should be completed within the next 30 days.

There will also be an investigation by the Webster Police Department and Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputy Myers has been with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for the past 6 years.

