No. 10 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Hosts No. 18 South Carolina Friday Night

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host No. 18 South Carolina at the Mitchell Tennis Center Friday at 6 p.m. (CT). A&M enters the match 6-1 overall and 2-0 in league play while the Gamecocks carry a 6-2 season record and a 2-0 mark in conference.

“South Carolina is one of the toughest minded teams in our conference and we have a lot of respect for their team,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “We know we will have to be playing at a high level tomorrow night. I liked our attitude and our effort last time out against Kentucky and we just need to build on that effort.,”

The Aggies entered the spring season with five student-athletes ranked in the singles poll and a single ranked doubles team. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the charge for the Maroon & White with No. 13 Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Schachter rounding out the ranked Aggies. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson open the season at No. 48 in the doubles rankings, Thomson is in his first season in Aggieland after graduating from Texas Tech last season.

LAST TIME OUT

The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team topped No. 16 Kentucky 6-1 at the Mitchell Tennis Center in their first home match of the season Tuesday.

The Maroon & White jumped on the Wildcats to open the match securing the doubles point for the seventh time in seven matches this season. A&M’s duo of Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson, ranked No. 48 nationally, bested UK’s Gabriel Diallo and Cesar Bourgois 6-1 on court one. The Aggie pair of Noah Schachter and Hady Habib clinched the match’s first point with a 6-3 triumph on court two over Liam Draxl and Alexandre LeBlanc.

The Aggies claimed four of six first sets in singles action to maintain scoreboard pressure on the visitors. Kentucky scored their lone point of the day with a victory on court three before the Aggies rattled off five straight wins. No. 14 Habib topped Diallo 6-3, 6-3 on court two to push the Aggies ahead 2-1 before No. 116 Schachter posted a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 result on court four over No. 23 Joshua Lapadat.

No. 4 Valentin Vacherot clinched the win for the Aggies with an impressive 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 45 Draxl. A&M’s Raphael Perot and Guido Marson followed with wins to make the final score 6-1 in the home team’s favor.

UP NEXT

The Aggies remain at home for a Sunday showdown against No. 11 Florida as the Gators return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for the second consecutive season. A&M will take on the Gators at 1 p.m. and will cap off the doubleheader against UTRGV at 6 p.m..