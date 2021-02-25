Advertisement

Normangee runs past Hearne with 68-56 quarterfinal win

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Lady Panthers advanced to the Class 2A Regional Semifinals after a 68-56 win over Hearne Wednesday night at Cougar Gym.

Hearne was able to grab an early lead behind the hot shooting of Ciarrah Golden, but Normangee’s pressure defense was too tough in the second quarter. Christian Witherspoon had a steal and lay-up helping the Lady Panthers build a 48-22 halftime lead.

Normangee advances to the Regional Semifinals where they will face San Saba next.

