President Biden heads to storm-ravaged Texas Friday

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden will be meeting with local leaders in Texas tomorrow. It will be his first visit to the state after an unprecedented ice storm damaged homes and businesses and left millions without power and water.

Days after an icy blast caused death and destruction in the Lone Star State, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden head to Houston Friday. White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki says the Administration has been monitoring the recovery process closely.

“The President will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm—relief efforts, progress toward recovery, and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas,” said Psaki.

Biden approved a disaster declaration across the state, freeing up federal funding for home and business owners who suffered water damage from burst pipes during the cold snap.

While Texas House Republicans say they appreciate the federal assistance, lawmakers like Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) are concerned Biden’s climate change agenda pushing away from fossil fuel energy sources will harm Texans further.

“We’ve already seen what happens when you spend your money on going to solar and wind and don’t winterize your plants with that money,” said Gohmert.

Although power is back on and water is starting to flow again in the state, millions are still dealing with outages and boil water notices this week.

“FEMA will be here as long as it takes to get them on the road to recovery,” said FEMA Spokesperson Earl Armstrong.

Armstrong said federal emergency officials have been on the ground for days providing much-needed supplies like generators, water, blankets and meals. He said they will also be helping Texans get aid to rebuild.

“We can’t make their house exactly like it was before the winter hit, but at least we can help them get back into their home,” the FEMA official said.

The White House Press Secretary said Biden will also be visiting a COVID health center distributing vaccines during his trip.

Homeowners and renters in more than 100 counties across Texas who sustained damage are eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA. Click here to apply or call 1-800-621-3362 . FEMA officials said they plan to start remote inspections soon.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.