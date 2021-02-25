Advertisement

Scattered rain chances in store over the next few days

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
As Wednesday evening’s cold front remains stalled in between B/CS and Houston Thursday, moisture overriding the top of that boundary has sparked scattered showers/drizzle through the afternoon, which look to continue through the overnight hours and into early Friday. Though plenty of dry spots will be found Friday, we’ll hold onto a rain chance through the day for a few additional showers to pop up here and there. With the bulk of the rain looking to sit on the lighter side, rainfall totals look to range from 0.10″ - 0.50″+ with the activity found ahead of the weekend.

After another afternoon with highs in the 60s Friday, the 70s make a quick return through the weekend with a scattered rain chance both Saturday and Sunday. Pockets of sunshine may be found at times, but plan to keep the rain gear in the car in case a few showers roll on through. Another cold front looks to arrive Monday and brings another chance for showers and a few storms, before we try to quiet things down for the better part of next week!

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered showers. Low: 54. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance for scattered showers. High: 65. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers possible. Low: 60. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance for scattered showers. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

